See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Xiaoyuan Xie, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Xiaoyuan Xie, MD

Pain Medicine
3.4 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Xiaoyuan Xie, MD

Dr. Xiaoyuan Xie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from SUN YAT SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Xie works at Swedish Covenant Pain Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Epidural Block, Facet Blocks, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Amish Patel, MD
Dr. Amish Patel, MD
4.9 (45)
View Profile
Dr. John Broadnax, MD
Dr. John Broadnax, MD
4.8 (203)
View Profile
Dr. Asma Asif, MD
Dr. Asma Asif, MD
4.8 (39)
View Profile

Dr. Xie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sameer P Shah LLC
    5215 N California Ave Ste 600, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 989-6222
  2. 2
    Swedish Covenant House Calls
    5140 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 878-8200
  3. 3
    Swedish Covenant Hospital
    5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 878-8200
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Saturday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Sunday
    8:45am - 5:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Nerve Block
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Nerve Block

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Xie?

    Jun 18, 2022
    I had these horrible hospitalizing headaches that would last days. Over 300 injections from multiple different doctors that used me as a medical experiment. After 4 months of pain and suffer God let me find Dr. Xie she is heavenly sent. Not only did she save me but I have been headache free since 2017. God bless this woman and everyone around her. I could not imagine what would have been without her. Dr. Xie treated me like a dear friend she literally took the time and truly cared for me and didn’t give up on me until I was 100% no one I mean no one comes close to the care and love Dr. Xie gives her Patients. You are a miracle and if anyone wants the best the world has to offer you are in the best hands with Dr. Xie. Thank you for being so awesome ??
    George — Jun 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Xiaoyuan Xie, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Xiaoyuan Xie, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Xie to family and friends

    Dr. Xie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Xie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Xiaoyuan Xie, MD.

    About Dr. Xiaoyuan Xie, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891708343
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SUN YAT SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xie accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Xie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Xie works at Swedish Covenant Pain Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Xie’s profile.

    Dr. Xie has seen patients for Epidural Block, Facet Blocks, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Xie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Xiaoyuan Xie, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.