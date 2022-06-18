Dr. Xie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xiaoyuan Xie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Xiaoyuan Xie, MD
Dr. Xiaoyuan Xie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from SUN YAT SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Xie works at
Dr. Xie's Office Locations
-
1
Sameer P Shah LLC5215 N California Ave Ste 600, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 989-6222
-
2
Swedish Covenant House Calls5140 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-8200
-
3
Swedish Covenant Hospital5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-8200Monday8:45am - 5:45pmTuesday8:45am - 5:45pmWednesday8:45am - 5:45pmThursday8:45am - 5:45pmFriday8:45am - 5:45pmSaturday8:45am - 5:45pmSunday8:45am - 5:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Xie?
I had these horrible hospitalizing headaches that would last days. Over 300 injections from multiple different doctors that used me as a medical experiment. After 4 months of pain and suffer God let me find Dr. Xie she is heavenly sent. Not only did she save me but I have been headache free since 2017. God bless this woman and everyone around her. I could not imagine what would have been without her. Dr. Xie treated me like a dear friend she literally took the time and truly cared for me and didn’t give up on me until I was 100% no one I mean no one comes close to the care and love Dr. Xie gives her Patients. You are a miracle and if anyone wants the best the world has to offer you are in the best hands with Dr. Xie. Thank you for being so awesome ??
About Dr. Xiaoyuan Xie, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1891708343
Education & Certifications
- SUN YAT SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xie accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xie works at
Dr. Xie has seen patients for Epidural Block, Facet Blocks, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Xie speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Xie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.