Overview of Dr. Ximena Chavez, MD

Dr. Ximena Chavez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Chavez works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Chondrocalcinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.