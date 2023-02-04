Dr. Ximena Matamala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matamala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ximena Matamala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Medical Center
Fertility Centeraambulatory Care West Side355 W 52nd St Fl 3, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 754-2100
Nyu Langone Hospitals550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 754-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Matamala performed my outpatient surgery. She was very caring and my experience was as positive as one can have while undergoing surgery.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- Beth Israel Medical Center
Dr. Matamala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matamala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matamala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matamala has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matamala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matamala speaks Chinese and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Matamala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matamala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matamala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matamala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.