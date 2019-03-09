Overview of Dr. Xin Pang, MD

Dr. Xin Pang, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.