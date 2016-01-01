Dr. Xin Xin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xin Xin, DO
Overview
Dr. Xin Xin, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.
Dr. Xin works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Network Inc.2222 Cherry St Ste M200, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-8019
- 2 12623 Eckel Junction Rd # 2600, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 251-8019
-
3
Mercy Health - St Vincent Medical Center LLC2213 Cherry St, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-2568
-
4
Mercy Health Infectious Disease3851 Navarre Ave Ste 250, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 251-8019
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Xin?
About Dr. Xin Xin, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1467748277
Education & Certifications
- City Of Hope National Medical Center Program
- Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine-Neurosurgical Training
- Riverside County Regional Medical Center
- Western University Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- Penn State University In State College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xin works at
Dr. Xin has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Xin speaks Mandarin.
Dr. Xin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.