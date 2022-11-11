Overview of Dr. Xinning Li, MD

Dr. Xinning Li, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.



Dr. Li works at BOSTON UNIVERSITY ORTHOPEDIC SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Adhesive Capsulitis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.