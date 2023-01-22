Dr. Xinqing Fan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xinqing Fan, MD
Overview
Dr. Xinqing Fan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Fan works at
Locations
-
1
North Dallas Digestive Disease Specialists4690 McDermott Rd Ste 188, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (214) 494-4480
-
2
Keystone Neurocare3509 Spectrum Blvd Ste A, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 238-1858
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Fan?
Love this doctor. He is knowledgeable, patient and responsible. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Xinqing Fan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1265636823
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Weill Medical College Of Cornell University Affiliated Hospital
- Weill Medical College Of Cornell University Affilated Hospital
- Beijing Medical University
- Qingdao University Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fan works at
Dr. Fan has seen patients for Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fan speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Fan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.