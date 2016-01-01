Overview of Dr. Xinrong Lu, MD

Dr. Xinrong Lu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from Nan Tong Medical School|NANTONG MEDICAL COLLEGE / NORTH KIANGSU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Lu works at SSM Health Neurosciences in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.