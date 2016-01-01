Overview of Dr. Xinye Wu, MD

Dr. Xinye Wu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Wu works at Kidney Care and Hypertension Center, LLC in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.