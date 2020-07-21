See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Andover, NY
Dr. Xinyue Liu-Chen, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Xinyue Liu-Chen, MD

Dr. Xinyue Liu-Chen, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Andover, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jones Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Liu-Chen works at James Three Seventeen Medical Pllc in Andover, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Wellness Examination and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liu-Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James Three Seventeen Medical Pllc
    20 Main St, Andover, NY 14806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 478-8421
  2. 2
    Buffalo Medical Group PC
    85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 857-8767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jones Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Xinyue Liu-Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174502504
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xinyue Liu-Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu-Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu-Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu-Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu-Chen has seen patients for Osteopenia, Wellness Examination and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu-Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu-Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu-Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu-Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu-Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

