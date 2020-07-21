Dr. Xinyue Liu-Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu-Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xinyue Liu-Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Xinyue Liu-Chen, MD
Dr. Xinyue Liu-Chen, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Andover, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jones Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Liu-Chen's Office Locations
-
1
James Three Seventeen Medical Pllc20 Main St, Andover, NY 14806 Directions (607) 478-8421
-
2
Buffalo Medical Group PC85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 857-8767
Hospital Affiliations
- Jones Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
An exceptional practitioner. As a 42 yr old male, she is my primary care physician who provides great care, compassion, and confidence.
About Dr. Xinyue Liu-Chen, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1174502504
Education & Certifications
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu-Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu-Chen accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu-Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu-Chen has seen patients for Osteopenia, Wellness Examination and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu-Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu-Chen speaks Chinese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu-Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu-Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu-Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu-Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.