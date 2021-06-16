See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Xiomara Martinez, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. Xiomara Martinez, MD

Dr. Xiomara Martinez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. 

Dr. Martinez works at South Miami Obgyn Assocs in South Miami, FL with other offices in Doral, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martinez's Office Locations

    Florida Womens Healthcare
    7300 SW 62nd Pl Fl 3, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 665-1133
    8405 NW 53rd St Bldg E, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 665-1133

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening

Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Blue Cross Blue Shield

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 16, 2021
    Dr. Xiomara Martinez is a fantastic OBGYN. Best experience I have had with an OBGYN to date. She really took the time to speak with me, I did not feel rushed and was able to answer all of the questions that I had and I felt that I was heard when it came to what I wanted. Really a wonderful experience and I highly recommend her.
    csard002 — Jun 16, 2021
    About Dr. Xiomara Martinez, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013370808
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

