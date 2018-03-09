Dr. Xishi Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xishi Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Xishi Tan, MD
Dr. Xishi Tan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan's Office Locations
1
Houston Methodist West Hospital18500 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 737-0930Monday6:00am - 6:30am
2
Houston Methodist Urology Associates18220 State Highway 249 Ste 365, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0930
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
MY FATHER LOVES THIS DR.
About Dr. Xishi Tan, MD
- Urology
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1285955591
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tan speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
