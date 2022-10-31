Dr. Fan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xiu-Di Fan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Xiu-Di Fan, MD
Dr. Xiu-Di Fan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SUZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Fan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fan's Office Locations
-
1
Starr Behavioral Services Corp.10632 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 343, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (443) 955-8683
-
2
Fon & Sons LLC5457 Twin Knolls Rd Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (443) 955-8683
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fan?
Have been seeing Dr Fan in person and via telehealth and am very happy with her practice.
About Dr. Xiu-Di Fan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1437169232
Education & Certifications
- SUZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fan works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.