Internal Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Xiu Hua Annie Ye, CRNP

Dr. Xiu Hua Annie Ye, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Ye works at Jefferson Internal Medicine - Chinatown in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ye's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Internal Medicine - Chinatown
    110 N 8th St Ste 104, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Xiu Hua Annie Ye, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1942515549
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

