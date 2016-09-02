Overview of Dr. Xiusheng Qin, MD

Dr. Xiusheng Qin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from HENAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mary Rutan Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Qin works at Lima Group Family Physicians in Lima, OH with other offices in Richmond, IN and Johnson City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.