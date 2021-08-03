Overview of Dr. Xochitl Garcia, MD

Dr. Xochitl Garcia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Teverbaugh/Croland/Muller ObGyn in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.