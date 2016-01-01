Overview of Dr. Xu Chen, MD

Dr. Xu Chen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Chen works at Xu Z Chen MD in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Milltown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.