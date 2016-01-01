Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xu Chen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Xu Z Chen Psychiatrist Pllc837 58th St Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 755-6450
- 2 1 Blue Diamond Hill Ct, Milltown, NJ 08850 Directions (718) 755-6450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Xu Chen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
