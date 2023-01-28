Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xuan Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Xuan Nguyen, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University of Arizona and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
1
Dermatology Solutions LLC4915 E Baseline Rd Ste 124, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 832-2213
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I both see her at least once a year unless there is an issue then a few more. She is very nice and has a great bed side manner.
About Dr. Xuan Nguyen, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1093827362
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Dermatology Phoenix Children's Hospital Phoenix, Az
- Dermatology Residency University Medical Center, Tucson, Az
- Internal Medicine Residency Good Samaritan Hospital, Phoenix, Az
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University of Arizona
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.