Overview of Dr. Xuan Wu, MD

Dr. Xuan Wu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER OF AKRON / RADIOGRAPHY SCHOOL and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Wu works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.