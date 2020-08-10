Dr. Xuebin Yin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xuebin Yin, MD
Overview of Dr. Xuebin Yin, MD
Dr. Xuebin Yin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC MEDICAL CENTER / PROGRAM OF RADIOGRAPHY.
Dr. Yin works at
Dr. Yin's Office Locations
-
1
Li Rehabilitation Medicine PC3907 Prince St Ste 4J, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 539-2646
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yin?
Dr Yin has incredible clinical skills. I am a physician and my wife and I have gone back to Dr Yin for both our pregnancies due to her abilities. When it comes time to bring the baby into this world that is all that counts.
About Dr. Xuebin Yin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1972548790
Education & Certifications
- CATHOLIC MEDICAL CENTER / PROGRAM OF RADIOGRAPHY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yin works at
Dr. Yin has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yin speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.