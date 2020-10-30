Overview

Dr. Xuecheng Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from CHINA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SHENYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at Inpatient Physician Associates in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.