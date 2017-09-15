See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Lawrence Township, NJ
Dr. Xueming Ye, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.3 (23)
Map Pin Small Lawrence Township, NJ
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Xueming Ye, MD

Dr. Xueming Ye, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They graduated from ALLEN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY SCHOOL.

Dr. Ye works at Sleep & Wellness Medical Associates LLC in Lawrence Township, NJ with other offices in Bridgewater, NJ and Princeton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ye's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sleep & Wellness Medical Associates LLC
    31 E Darrah Ln, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 403-6190
  2. 2
    Genpsych PC
    1065 US Highway 22 Ste 3D, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 231-0511
  3. 3
    Princeton Center for Plastic Surgery
    932 State Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 403-6190

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Xueming Ye, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1427088566
    1427088566
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALLEN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Psychiatry
