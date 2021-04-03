Overview of Dr. Xuming Dai, MD

Dr. Xuming Dai, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY.



Dr. Dai works at Internal Medicine in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.