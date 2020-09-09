Overview of Dr. Xun Lian, MD

Dr. Xun Lian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Lian works at University Associates In Obstetrics & Gynecology in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY and Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.