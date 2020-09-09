Dr. Xun Lian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xun Lian, MD
Overview of Dr. Xun Lian, MD
Dr. Xun Lian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Lian works at
Dr. Lian's Office Locations
-
1
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-4686
- 2 6 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4686
- 3 500 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-4686
-
4
University Associates In Ob/gyn140 N Belle Mead Ave Ste E, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4686
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lian?
Wonderful and caring
About Dr. Xun Lian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1497044457
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lian works at
Dr. Lian has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.