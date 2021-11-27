Dr. Xun Zhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xun Zhou, MD
Overview of Dr. Xun Zhou, MD
Dr. Xun Zhou, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Plainville, CT. They completed their fellowship with MAYO CLINIC
Dr. Zhou works at
Dr. Zhou's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group440 New Britain Ave Ste 3, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 826-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health New England (HNE)
- MultiPlan
- Northeast Health Direct
- Oxford Health Plans
- Prime Health Services
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful to Dr.zhou she saved my life and explain to me in detail everything that happened to me and how I should continue after my surgery and after surviving cancer I am blessed to be a patient of her she is the best gynecologist
About Dr. Xun Zhou, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Chinese
- 1033180286
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhou has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhou has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhou speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.