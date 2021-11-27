See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Plainville, CT
Dr. Xun Zhou, MD

Gynecology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Xun Zhou, MD

Dr. Xun Zhou, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Plainville, CT. They completed their fellowship with MAYO CLINIC

Dr. Zhou works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Plainville, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Zhou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    440 New Britain Ave Ste 3, Plainville, CT 06062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 826-1101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health New England (HNE)
    • MultiPlan
    • Northeast Health Direct
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Prime Health Services
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Xun Zhou, MD

    • Gynecology
    • English, Chinese
    • 1033180286
    Education & Certifications

    • MAYO CLINIC
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xun Zhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zhou has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zhou works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Plainville, CT. View the full address on Dr. Zhou’s profile.

    Dr. Zhou has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

