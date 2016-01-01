Dr. Y (Danny) Le, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Y (Danny) Le, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Y (Danny) Le, DO
Dr. Y (Danny) Le, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le's Office Locations
-
1
Steeplechase Pediatric Center, PA21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 470, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 469-2838Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
About Dr. Y (Danny) Le, DO
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1790912343
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.