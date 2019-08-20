Overview of Dr. Y Joseph Woo, MD

Dr. Y Joseph Woo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stanford, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Woo works at Lucille Packard in Stanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.