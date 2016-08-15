Dr. Ya Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ya Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ya Chang, MD
Dr. Ya Chang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from U Fed Rio de Janeiro Fac Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Mount Sinai-Union Square10 Union Sq E Ste 2H, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 420-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was in pain with my Rheumatoid Artristis and was referred to see Dr Chang few weeks back. Staffs there were polite and nice. I had the Friday 1pm appointment and it's fully booked that day, the office was packed with patients, but Dr Chang saw me right on schedule. He was very patient with me and answered all my concerns, not like some other doctors where you wait for hours and see the doctor for only 1 minute. The medical assistant who gave me the shot was very pro, didn't feel pain at all.
About Dr. Ya Chang, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1801879119
Education & Certifications
- U Fed Rio de Janeiro Fac Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
