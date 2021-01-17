Dr. Yaacov Anziska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anziska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaacov Anziska, MD
Overview of Dr. Yaacov Anziska, MD
Dr. Yaacov Anziska, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Anziska works at
Dr. Anziska's Office Locations
-
1
University Physicians of Brooklyn Inc.450 Clarkson Ave Ste A, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-2502
- 2 470 Clarkson Ave Ste A, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-2502
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anziska?
Dr Anziska is the best neurologist in NY for Neuromuscular diseases. If you have MG or any other issue go to him
About Dr. Yaacov Anziska, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1821161258
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anziska has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anziska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anziska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anziska works at
Dr. Anziska has seen patients for Muscular Dystrophy (MD), Myasthenia Gravis and Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anziska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Anziska. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anziska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anziska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anziska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.