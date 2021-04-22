Dr. Yaacov Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaacov Weiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Yaacov Weiss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Amb Medical Services PC6823 Fresh Pond Rd, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 497-1919
-
2
Maple Medical30 Davis Ave Ste 2, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 328-2355
-
3
Maple Medical 4143 Maple Ave, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 683-8610
-
4
The Spine Care Institute LLC161 Madison Ave Ste 11E, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 750-7404
- 5 170 Maple Ave Ste 304, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 328-0932
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saw me on short notice when I needed clearance for a procedure. He was very thorough and in now way projected the separation between doctor and patient so many specialists project. He was very thoughtful and explained my condition, its probable roots, and treatment options in the near and longer term clearly and took all the time necessary to do it. His staff was a delight.
About Dr. Yaacov Weiss, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
