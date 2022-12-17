Overview of Dr. Yaakov Liss, MD

Dr. Yaakov Liss, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brewster, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center.



Dr. Liss works at Mount Kisco Medical Group PC in Brewster, NY with other offices in Nanuet, NY, Yorktown Heights, NY, Fishkill, NY and Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.