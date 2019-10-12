Dr. Sedghi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yabiz Sedghi, MD
Dr. Yabiz Sedghi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They graduated from University Of Sint Eustatius, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
East Alabama Medical Center2000 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 528-5400
Pinnacle Cardiovascular Associates994 Drew Ln, Auburn, AL 36830 Directions (334) 821-1219
Pinnacle Cardiovascular Associates2601 Village Professional Dr N, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 528-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a very good experience with this physician. I came in the hospital With a heart attack. She saved my life and was very caring and compassionate
About Dr. Yabiz Sedghi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1760585574
Education & Certifications
- University Of Sint Eustatius, School Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Sedghi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sedghi works at
Dr. Sedghi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sedghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.