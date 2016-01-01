Dr. Yacov Stollman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stollman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yacov Stollman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
M2 Medical Community Practice PC7124 18th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 234-3333
Brooklyn Msr833 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (347) 987-4040
United Medical Associates, PLLC1029 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 383-3377
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- Einstein
- Brookdale Hosp Med Ctr
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Stollman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stollman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stollman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Stollman has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stollman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stollman speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stollman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stollman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stollman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stollman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.