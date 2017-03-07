See All Neurologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Yadollah Harati, MD

Neurology
2.7 (22)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yadollah Harati, MD

Dr. Yadollah Harati, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Harati works at Baylor Medicine in Houston, TX with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Medicine
    7200 Cambridge St Ste 9A, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-2273
  2. 2
    Uc San Diego
    200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-8540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myasthenia Gravis
TCD Bubble Test
Memory Evaluation
Myasthenia Gravis
TCD Bubble Test
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 07, 2017
    Dr. Harati was very helpful in my case. He was extremely knowledgeable and caring and compassionate. Unfortunately I did not see him first prior to getting a surgery on my foot that turned out to be a nightmare and a gimmick by a podiatrist! He would have advised me not to have the surgery at all and would have saved my foot. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing the best neurologist there is. He trained the neurologist that I currently see who speaks very highly of him. He is the best!
    Janet Reinmund in The Woodlands, Texas — Mar 07, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Yadollah Harati, MD
    About Dr. Yadollah Harati, MD

    • Neurology
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205916566
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yadollah Harati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harati has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Harati. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

