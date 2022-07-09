Dr. Yael Halaas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halaas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yael Halaas, MD
Overview of Dr. Yael Halaas, MD
Dr. Yael Halaas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.
Dr. Halaas works at
Dr. Halaas' Office Locations
120 East 56th Street Suite 800 Medical Office Based Surgery P.c.120 E 56th St Ste 800, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 688-5955
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Beautiful results and caring attentive staff
About Dr. Yael Halaas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1407855885
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halaas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halaas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Halaas speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Halaas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halaas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halaas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halaas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.