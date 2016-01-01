Dr. Traum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yael Traum, MD
Overview of Dr. Yael Traum, MD
Dr. Yael Traum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Traum's Office Locations
Yael G Traum MD5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1215, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 652-5505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yael Traum, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1760665418
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Traum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Traum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traum.
