Dr. Yahaira Espada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yahaira Espada, MD
Dr. Yahaira Espada, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Espada's Office Locations
-
1
National Breathing Centers LLC26 S Coria St Ste B-2, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 621-0587
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yahaira Espada, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1154638872
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espada has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Espada. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.