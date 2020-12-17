Dr. Yahia Zeino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yahia Zeino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yahia Zeino, MD
Dr. Yahia Zeino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They completed their residency with SIU School of Medicine
They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeino's Office Locations
- 1 415 N 9TH ST, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-5117
Springfield Clinic Jacksonville Rural Health610 N Westgate Ave, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 245-5111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
VERY Highly recommended. He delivered all of my babies. Always listens to me, my concerns and my questions. He is the best doctor I have ever had. Friendly. Kind. I honestly can not say enough positive things about him.
About Dr. Yahia Zeino, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- SIU School of Medicine
