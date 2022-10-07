Dr. Yahima Balboa, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balboa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yahima Balboa, PA-C
Overview
Dr. Yahima Balboa, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Miami Dade College|Saint Francis University, Masters In Medical Science..
Locations
Loman & Muina, M.D.9195 SW 72nd St Ste 210, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 271-9065
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Balboa is amazing I seen her for the first time today and she was defiantly on top of everything she doesn't just see you as a number but a human being. she goes over everything with you and explains everything so you as a patient understands your health concerns and conditions I highly recommend Dr. Balboa
About Dr. Yahima Balboa, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 6 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Miami Dade College|Saint Francis University, Masters In Medical Science.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balboa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balboa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balboa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balboa speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Balboa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balboa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balboa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balboa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.