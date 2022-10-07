Overview

Dr. Yahima Balboa, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Miami Dade College|Saint Francis University, Masters In Medical Science..



Dr. Balboa works at Loman & Muina MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.