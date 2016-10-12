Dr. Yahya Siddiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yahya Siddiq, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dow Med College University Of Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Dr. Siddiq is hardworking, explains anything you ask. I always ask to see him. He will work thru lunch, to get patients seen. He has a busy office, I don't mind the wait, it is worth it. Great Doctor.
- 61 years of experience
- Grady Mem Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Dow Med College University Of Karachi Pakistan
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
