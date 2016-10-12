Overview

Dr. Yahya Siddiq, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dow Med College University Of Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.