Dr. Yair Gozal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Mayfield Clinic Inc.3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Mayfield - Green Township6130 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Gozal is such an incredible dr. He always explains everything in easy to understand terms and takes plenty of time with us. If we have any questions, he will sit back down and take his time giving answers. I have never felt rushed. I am so thankful he was the dr who did my surgery. And he didn’t give up when the tumor board first recommended watching the tumor for a while before doing surgery.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Gozal has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gozal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
