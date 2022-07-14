Overview of Dr. Yair Kissin, MD

Dr. Yair Kissin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Lenox Hill Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.