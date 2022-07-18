Dr. Yair Lotan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lotan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yair Lotan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yair Lotan, MD
Dr. Yair Lotan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Lotan works at
Dr. Lotan's Office Locations
West Campus Building 32001 Inwood Rd Fl 4, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8765
- 2 5184 Tex Oak Ave Fl 4, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 266-9491
- 3 5303 Harry Hines Blvd Ste U9110, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8765
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The guy knows his medicine, very reminiscent of my college medical profs. In it for all the right reasons and access to state of the art treatments and latest treatment protocols. Staff is friendly AND proficient. Glad I ended up here!
About Dr. Yair Lotan, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1407815541
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lotan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lotan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lotan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lotan has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Circumcision and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lotan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lotan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lotan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lotan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lotan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.