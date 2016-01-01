Overview of Dr. Yair Rahmani, MD

Dr. Yair Rahmani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Rahmani works at QUEENS HOSPITAL CENTER in Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.