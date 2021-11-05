Overview of Dr. Yakov Perper, MD

Dr. Yakov Perper, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.



Dr. Perper works at Universal Pain Management in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.