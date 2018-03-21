Overview of Dr. Yakov Yagudayev, MD

Dr. Yakov Yagudayev, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.



Dr. Yagudayev works at BECHER RODNEY A MD in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.