Dr. Yakov Yagudayev, MD
Dr. Yakov Yagudayev, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.
Rodney A Becher MD8515 Main St Ste E, Jamaica, NY 11435 Directions (718) 523-7188
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Great doctors, always available even in snow storms, this doctors office is always opened and ready to see patients. The staff is amazing, paper work always done on time. All doctors are super friendly they treat u like family.
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Russian
- FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
Dr. Yagudayev has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yagudayev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yagudayev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yagudayev speaks Arabic and Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yagudayev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yagudayev.
