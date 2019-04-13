Dr. Yakub Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yakub Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Yakub Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center1000 E Mountain Dr, Wilkes Barre, PA 18711 Directions (570) 808-5780
-
2
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center675 BALTIMORE DR, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 808-5780
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Dr Kahn has been instrumental in saving my life. If you have issues with your liver he is the doctor you need to see. Very intelligent, professional, insightful, and easy to get in touch with.
About Dr. Yakub Khan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1447406954
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Gallstones, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.