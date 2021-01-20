Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yale Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yale Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiac & VeinwoRx3702 Washington St Ste 305, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 983-8910
-
2
Memorial Regional Hospital South3600 Washington St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 966-4500
-
3
Memorial Hospital Pembroke7800 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 883-8655
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Awesom
About Dr. Yale Cohen, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1740221845
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Angina and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.