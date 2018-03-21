Overview of Dr. Yale Popowich, MD

Dr. Yale Popowich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Popowich works at Austin Hayes MD in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.