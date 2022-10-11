See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Yama Osmanzai, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
2.3 (9)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yama Osmanzai, MD

Dr. Yama Osmanzai, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine|Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Conway Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Osmanzai works at Coastal Carolina Infectious Disease in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Osmanzai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Carolina Infectious Disease
    1110 London St Ste 102, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 560-5744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center
  • Conway Medical Center
  • Mcleod Loris Hospital
  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 11, 2022
    I love him. He takes the time to listen and he makes sure that I understand everything. He is a really good doctor and I appreciate him. Dr Ozmonzai is the best, I trust him explicitly. He is such a caring and talented doctor, he knows his medicine that is for sure. He saved my life, I cannot say enough wonderful things about him. Love, love, love him.
    bryan e lemon lemon — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. Yama Osmanzai, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376593673
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University|Lsu
    • Albany Medical Center
    • Ross University School of Medicine|Ross University, Roseau
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yama Osmanzai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osmanzai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osmanzai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osmanzai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osmanzai works at Coastal Carolina Infectious Disease in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Osmanzai’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Osmanzai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osmanzai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osmanzai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osmanzai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

