Dr. Yama Osmanzai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yama Osmanzai, MD
Dr. Yama Osmanzai, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine|Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Conway Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Osmanzai works at
Dr. Osmanzai's Office Locations
Coastal Carolina Infectious Disease1110 London St Ste 102, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 560-5744
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Conway Medical Center
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love him. He takes the time to listen and he makes sure that I understand everything. He is a really good doctor and I appreciate him. Dr Ozmonzai is the best, I trust him explicitly. He is such a caring and talented doctor, he knows his medicine that is for sure. He saved my life, I cannot say enough wonderful things about him. Love, love, love him.
About Dr. Yama Osmanzai, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1376593673
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University|Lsu
- Albany Medical Center
- Ross University School of Medicine|Ross University, Roseau
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osmanzai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osmanzai accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osmanzai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Osmanzai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osmanzai.
